First Choice Primary Care to expand pharmacy hours for free COVID treatment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For Middle Georgians without health insurance, First Choice Primary Care can provide free Covid-19 testing and treatment with help from a boost in federal funding.

$52,102 was awarded to the health center as part of the Center for Disease Control’s Bridge Access Program. The funding was announced Friday by Congressman Sanford Bishop in an effort to lower the rate of Covid hospitalizations in Middle and Southwest Georgia.

First Choice Primary Care CEO Katherin McLeod says the money will help expand hours for its downtown pharmacy so anyone can get a Covid test kit or booster for free.

Anyone seeking vaccines or tests for Covid-19 is not required to be a patient with First Choice Primary Care to receive treatment.