First case of monkeypox reported in Middle Georgia

Credit: MGN

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— North Central Health District confirms the first reported case of monkeypox in Middle Georgia. Public Information Officer for the district, Michael Hokanson, couldn’t tell us what county the case is in, but says monkeypox is a notifiable disease to the Department of Public Health.

Monkeypox spreads when a person comes in close personal contact with an infected person. Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, and rash. If you suspect you have monkeypox you should see your primary care physician to undergo appropriate testing.

According to Hokanson, if someone tests positive in Middle Georgia they will do contact tracing. Right now NCHD is only offering monkeypox vaccines to people who come in contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus.

For more information on monkeypox, you can visit the Georgia Department of Public Health website.