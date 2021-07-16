First African American newspaper now available in Houston County

The newspaper debuted July 1, and will be out on the first of each month.

Two Women start the first African American Newspaper in Houston County Houston County

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Rutha Jackson and Kimberly Hicks founded the African American Tre-City newspaper. The newspaper encompasses the cities of Centerville, Warner Robins and Perry.

They say the goal is to inform the community about the African American history, and what the community is doing now.

The ladies say there has been positive feedback on the newspaper so far. They’re hoping to discuss various topics within the paper.

“In today’s environment there are so many hot topics on racism and we really want to bridge all communities together with our paper, so we’re hoping that we will get a good response from everyone,” said Hicks.

They’ll host a public introduction at 1302 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, Sunday July 18 from 4 p.m. -6 p.m.