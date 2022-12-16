Firearm found in backpack at Northside High

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A firearm was found in a student’s backpack at Northside High school on Thursday.

According to a callout sent by Principal Markeeta Clayton, an Anonymous Alert led to the search of a student’s backpack which contained a firearm at school. Clayton says that because of the anonymous alert system, the school was able to respond quickly, and that all students and staff are safe and weren’t in danger.

Clayton finished the callout by reminding parents that the safety of students and staff is always the school’s first priority, and reminds students to use Anonymous Alerts if they hear or see anything of concern.