Fire Starters Film Festival to highlight history, culture of Muscogee (Creek) people

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Preparations are underway at the Grand Opera House in Macon for the first ever Fire Starters film festival, which starts on Thursday.

The festival, part of the Macon 200 Bicentennial Celebration and Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration, will feature five films including documentaries, narrative films, shorts and feature pieces–all by indigenous filmmakers.

According to Director of Advocacy for the Ocmulgee National Park & Preserve Initiative Tracie Revis, the film festival is significant to Macon because the city is the ancestral homelands of the Muscogee (Creek) nation.

She says the goal of the festival is to educate audiences about Macon’s history and share the culture of the Muscogee (Creek) People.

“Most people think about historical like ‘cowboys and Indians’ and cultural things, but this is them doing storytelling in the contemporary world,” Revis said. “So the things that we deal with still today.”

The Fire Starters film festival will take place this weekend from Thursday through Saturday at the Grand Opera House. Tickets are on sale now on the Grand Opera House’s Website.