Fire alarm at Weaver Middle School leads to evacuation, at least one student treated for overheating

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fire alarm led to the evacuation of Weaver Middle School Tuesday, and at least one student was treated for overheating.

Bibb County School District spokesperson Stephanie Hartley wrote in an email to media outlets that the fire alarm activated around 9:45 a.m., which led to the evacuation of around 900 students and staff. Hartley tells 41NBC there was no fire and that the alarm activation was a mechanical issue.

“About 15 minutes later, support staff and school officials alerted that students would be able to re-enter the building,” Hartley wrote. “Upon assessment, though, the fire alarm was unable to be deactivated, and Macon-Bibb fire officials advised it was not safe to re-enter the building yet.”

Just after 11 a.m., fire officials reported it was safe for all students to return to the gymnasium of the school but not to classrooms. The alarm was deactivated about 15 minutes later and all staff and students were allowed to return to their classrooms.

“In the meantime, Operations Team members had begun transporting water bottles to the school and working on an alternate plan to ensure lunches were provided to students,” Hartley wrote. “Emergency medical personnel were also on scene to assist with medical evaluation of any students and staff who became ill due to overheating. Atrium Navicent Health also remained on standby and alert to receive any patients to the Children’s Hospital. At least one child was diverted to Piedmont.”

Hartley says the top priority of school and district administrators on site was to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

“Parents received 4 Remind Urgent message notifications throughout and following this incident to keep them updated,” Hartley wrote. “Parents whose child was transported or needed medical assistance were contacted personally by phone, but only after the child had been evaluated by medical personnel. This was for the specific purpose of ensuring the immediate health and wellness of the child.”

Parents who did not receive updates are advised to contact the school on Wednesday to ensure accurate contact information is on file. The Remind system also has translation capabilities for various languages.

“We want to thank all of the emergency personnel and Operations Team members who assisted with ensuring the safety of our students and staff today,” Hartley concluded.