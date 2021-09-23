Fight between neighbors leads to gunshots

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WGMGT) — A Warner Robins man is in custody after a physical altercation ended in gunfire Wednesday morning.

Police say a 53-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight with a 42-year-old man at a home on Feagin Mill Road.

According to police, the men are neighbors and the altercation stemmed from a previous argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The man who fired the gun was taken in for questioning.

Charges are pending at this time.