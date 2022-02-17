FFA students serve breakfast to first responders

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A handful of future farmers at Byron Middle School served breakfast to first responders Tuesday morning.

Before the pandemic, the school’s “Future Farmers of America Club” invited first responders inside to sit down for a hot meal. But this year, organizers made the annual event a drive-through one.

While the first responder breakfast changed its appearance–what hasn’t changed is the student’s appreciation.

Peach County Fire Fighters, EMT’s, and Sheriff Deputies were all in attendance. FFA students handed out more than 2 dozen meals including Chick-fil-A biscuits, water, and juice.