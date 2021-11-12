Festival of Trees back for 35th year

It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the museum and allows them to provide affordable, dynamic, educational programming to the Middle Georgia community.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The 35th annual Festival of Trees is here just in time for the holiday season. The Museum of Arts and Sciences kicked off the exhibition on Wednesday.

We spoke with the Director of Communications for the museum, Kyrie Hugdahl, about her excitement for the exhibit.

“It’s really exciting that we’re in our 35th year of this really incredible event,” said Hugdahl. “And it has changed so much over the years while it still has that charm of tradition.”

We also spoke with a tree designer, Phylise Davis, who designed a Disney themed tree this year.

“We’re trying to raise money for the museum and some lucky person is going to bid highest on this items of the tree and take it all home,” said Davis.

There are 50 to 60 designer decorated trees. The last day of the exhibit is January 15.