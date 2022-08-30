UPDATE: Arrest made in Courtland Ave. stabbing

UPDATE (2/2): Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones has provided more information concerning the incident at Courtland Avenue. The coroner’s office was called to the scene at 9:50 p.m., and Jones confirms that that the cause of death was a stabbing.

———————–

UPDATE (1/2): An arrest has been made in a murder on Courtland Avenue. Investigators arrested 35-year-old Idris Alaka in connection to the death of 27-year-old Brittany Wright.

Deputies found Wright fatally wounded after being flagged down while on another call on Courtland. Deputies detained Alaka on the scene, he is now charged with murder, and aggravated assault and is being held without bond.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred inside a home in the 1200 block of Courtland Ave.

Deputies were responding to an unrelated call on Courtland when a homeowner flagged them down, they entered the home and found a 27-year-old female victim fatally wounded. Deputies did detain a person of interest on scene for questioning. The circumstances behind the incident are under investigation. The name of the victim will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

More information will be released once it becomes available.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.