FedEx: Macon facility set to close later this year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A FedEx facility in Macon is set to close, according to an emailed statement from FedEx. The statement to 41NBC goes on to say:

“The FedEx facility on Houston Avenue in Macon will close later this year and certain team members will move to another nearby FedEx location on Frank Amerson Parkway.”

FedEx says affected team members were notified months before any changes take place. And those team members are receiving assistance with finding other employment opportunities within the company.

The statement continues to explain that FedEx regularly evaluates its networks and makes adjustments based on changing customer demand, market conditions and package characteristics. FedEx says it also considers other factors to enhance service, improve operational efficiencies and lower the cost to serve.

The FedEx facility is located at 4560 Houston Avenue, just off Broadway and Guy Paine Road.