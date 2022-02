Feb. 08 Middle Georgia high school basketball scores

High school basketball scores from around Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — This is the final week of regular season high school basketball. Here’s a few scores from around Middle Georgia:

Girls Scores

Mary Persons defeat Crisp County 45-43

Stratford defeat MDS 64-38

Deerfield-Windsor defeat FPD 58-31

Telfair County defeat Treutlen 65-24

Jones County defeat Dutchtown 36-35

Bleckley County defeat Southwest 58-22

Boys Scores

Stratford defeat Mount de Sales 71-46

FPD defeat Deerfield-Windsor 64-59

Southwest defeat Bleckley County 66-48

Treutlen defeat Telfair County 76-61

Crisp County defeat Central 74-69