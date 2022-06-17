Father’s Day Luau returns to Macon this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Father’s Day Luau is making a return to Lake Tobesofkee in Macon.

The event is happening on Father’s Day, Sunday June 19th from 8:00am to 8:00pm at Sandy Beach. The address is 6880 Moseley Dixon Road in Macon.

Organizers, Sipp’s Entertainment, say there will be live musical acts, including Just Friends Show Band, Ladies of Interchange, Tony Terry and Mark Lockett. AJ the DJ will serve as emcee.

Tickets are $20 at the gate, and kids 10 and under are $10.

Sipp’s Entertainment says this is a family event and the perfect time to reunite with loved ones.