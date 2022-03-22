Father and daughter ejected from fishing boat on Lake Sinclair; the search for the father is ongoing

LAKE SINCLAIR, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Putnam County Authorities and Georgia DNR crews are currently searching for a man’s body in Lake Sinclair after a boating accident was reported to happen Tuesday morning.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, 42 year-old Patrick Gilbert and his 18 year-old daughter, Rebecca Gilbert, were fishing on Lake Sinclair this morning when, after launching their fishing boat upstream on the Little River leg of the lake, their boat struck a log floating in the water and overturned on it’s side. In doing so, both the Gilbert’s were ejected from the boat into the water– neither of whom were wearing floatation devices.

Rebecca tells the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office that she did her best to keep her father afloat, but eventually went under the water herself, when she returned– her father was gone. Rebecca then swam to the western side of the lake and called 911.

The boat eventually drifted to the western bank of the lake and was found about 100 yards from where Rebecca had swam to shore.

Rebecca was not injured, and is now with family that came to retrieve her. Deputies, Georgia DNR , and Putnam Fire crews are looking for Mr. Gilbert’s body. The DNR says that Game Wardans are currently searching for Patrick using side-scan sonar.

