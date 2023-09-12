Fatal wreck in Twiggs County shuts down I-16

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Anyone who needs to drive through I-16 West this morning may need to consider changing their route for the day.

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office says I-16 between mile marker 18 and 12 has been shut down for the next few hours due to a fatal two-vehicle wreck. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible. They say this area is between the Bullard Road exit and the Sgoda Road exit.

The sheriff’s office sent the release out around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.