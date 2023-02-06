Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road.

It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in the eastbound lanes of Eisenhower Parkway when he was struck by a Lexus RX that was traveling eastbound in the left lane.

Davidson was transported to Atrium Health Navicent where he was pronounced deceased by staff. The driver of the Lexus, a 44-year-old female of Macon, was treated and released on scene. No one else was injured during the incident.