Fatal accident on Rivoli Drive

MACON-BIBB, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred at Sunday at 9:42 p.m. on Rivoli Drive.

It was reported that a Toyota Camry, driven by 37-year-old Sam Ha of Macon, was traveling south on Rivoli Drive near Charter Lane when it went off the roadway striking a power pole. Ha was pronounced deceased on scene. No one else was injured during the incident.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.