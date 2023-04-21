Fatal accident at N. Houston Road and Greenbriar Road leaves 1 dead

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A vehicle collision at North Houston Road and Greenbriar Road left a 40-year-old man dead Thursday night.

A release from the Warner Robins Police Department says the incident happened around 9:35 p.m., when 45-year-old Ramon Ortiz with 2 passengers inside of a 2008 GMC Acadia was stopped in the left turn lane of North Houston Road to turn left onto Greenbriar Road when a 2007 Toyota Avalon driven by 40-year-old Timothy Godfrey struck the Acadia in the rear.

When Houston County EMS arrived at the scene, Godfrey was unconscious. All parties were taken to the Houston Medical Center, where Godfrey later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Warner Robins Police Department.