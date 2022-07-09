Fast-tracked firefighters sworn in to Macon-Bibb Fire Department

As part of Macon-Bibb's fast-track program, five firefighters were able to join the department faster than most recruits normally do.

Five firefighters were sworn in Friday to the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department. They're the second group of firefighters to be part of the fast-track program.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Five new firefighters were sworn into the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Friday.

As part of Macon-Bibb’s fast-track program, they were able to join the department faster than most recruits normally do.

Fire Chief Shane Edwards says this allows people who are already state and NPQ-certified (National Professional Qualifications) firefighters to get through training in several weeks, as opposed to several months.

“Those individuals, as early as two weeks, can be fast-tracked through and back on the line fighting fire,” Chief Edwards said. “It’s not only saving our county, our citizens’ tax-based money, but it allows us to put firefighters out there sooner.”

This is the second class of fast-tracked firefighters. The first two classes were sworn in as part of a larger class in September.