Farm in Byron to hold horse rescue fundraiser

Brown Oaks Farm will host an event this weekend to raise money for rescued horses.

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Brown Oaks Farm in Byron will host its very first fundraiser this weekend.

The farm rescues and rehabilitates horses from all over Georgia through the Department of Agriculture.

The event will have burgers, hotdogs, pony rides, and training demonstrations.

Tania Brown, owner of Brown Oaks hopes the community will come out and support their mission.

“We had a couple of trees fall on the barn, it knocked out our electricity, and it cut the water off,” Brown explained. “We take in horses from the department of ag, they’re seizures. We take in horses that come from difficult situations and we rescue, rehab, retrain, and rehome these horses.”

The event is Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.