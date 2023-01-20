Fanboy Collectibles and Comics to host convention

This will be the store's third year hosting the convention. It will feature a variety of vendors, as well as guest artists and authors.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fanboy Collectibles and Comics will host the Middle Georgia Comic Convention at Macon’s Anderson Conference Center this weekend.

Co-owner of Fanboy Comics, Monique Huffman, spoke about why this event is perfect for comic book fans of all ages.

“We definitely want to encourage families to come out, bring the kids with them, have a fun day, get some cool stuff,” she said. “Start some young readers reading comic books or collecting something that they find just amazing that they can’t live without.”

The event is from 10 a.m to 4 p.m on Saturday. Admission is $5, and kids 12 and under get in free with an adult admission.