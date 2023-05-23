Family of LaSmockie Fountain plants ‘Tree of Hope’ to observe 8th anniversary of her death

The Macon community is coming together to remember LaSmockie Fountain, who lost her life to domestic violence in 2015. LaSmockie's family and friends, along with law enforcement and county officials, gathered Tuesday afternoon to hang tags from a magnolia tree planted in La’Smockie’s honor.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller and Bibb County Sheriff David Davis spoke out against domestic violence at the gathering.

Nearly 30 guests wrote the names of victims of domestic violence on the tags to recognize how domestic violence affects everyone.

LaSmockie’s aunt, and founder of the Loved Ones Against Domestic Violence organization, Sharron Stafford, says the tree signifies hope for those who have lost loved ones to domestic violence.

“Any time you come down this street and you see that tree, and see the tree tags hanging on there, you will be reminded of someone who lost their life,” Stafford said.

The Tree of Hope is located at 3565 Case Street in Macon. Stafford wants to remind the community to speak out against domestic violence and that there is help available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.