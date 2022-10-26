Purple lights on for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — As you drive around Macon, you might notice some light bulbs are purple.

The bulbs are to spread awareness about domestic violence and to highlight ‘Purple Light Day’ each October 26.

Sharon Stafford founded the organization known as “Loved One’s Against Domestic Violence/ A Voice for La’Smockie Fountain.”

Fountain, Stafford’s niece, died due to domestic violence.

Each year, Stafford makes it her mission to educate people on domestic violence with a walk in Fountain’s memory.

“Hopefully by keeping her name alive and not letting people forget her, maybe this can help a young lady or a young man, so it’s a goof feeling to be able to be that voice,” she said.

The walk is taking place on Saturday, October 29 from 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 3565 Case Street in Macon.

Stafford is hoping hundreds show up to support and learn how to help others who may not know where to get help.