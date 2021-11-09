Family, friends still searching for missing Johnson County man

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – People from across Middle Georgia are working together to find Don Hightower, a 60-year-old who has been missing since October 30.

His family says they are heartbroken and confused and doing everything they can to bring him home.

“He was in the car when he left,” his brother David Hightower said. “It’s a 2003 Toyota Camry, and it’s missing a hubcap.”

He says Don was at his sister’s house in Scott to watch a football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators that Saturday.

Once the game was over, Don said he was going a mile down the road to his house. He said he wanted to turn in for the night and that he would call his sister once he was settled at home.

“He went to leave, wasn’t feeling very well, said ‘I’ll call you when I get to the house’,” David recalled. “Three minutes later, he was gone and they’ve been looking for him ever since.”

Hightower says his family noticed Don forgetting things the week before he disappeared and took him to the Dublin VA to get checked the day before he went missing.

The family is having trouble collecting clues, because Don normally paid in cash and did not carry a cell phone. David believes his brother may have had a stroke and could be experiencing a mental fog.

“Something has happened in his mind, and we can’t figure out what it is and we’re at a complete loss, and the really bad part is, we don’t know where to start,” he said.

Since his disappearance, several communities have been trying to help by sharing photos of Hightower on social media and joining search parties with the family.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for Hightower and to call the sheriff’s office at (478) 864-4003 if you have any information.