Family Dollar on Shurling Drive robbed Thursday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Family Dollar on Shurling Drive Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 9:40 a.m. two male suspects entered the store, and demanded money from the clerk while acting like they had firearms. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, they fled the store on foot. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.