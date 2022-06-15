Family Dollar on Napier robbed Wednesday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Wednesday morning, the Family Dollar at 3600 Napier Avenue was robbed.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at 10:16 a.m., when a male suspect entered the store brandishing a firearm, demanding money from the clerk. After taking the money, he fled the store in a van that appeared to be silver. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as having a medium build, standing between 4’11” and 5’2″, wearing a white shirt and blue shorts, and a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information on this man, this vehicle, or this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.