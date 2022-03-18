Family Aviation Day to be held at the Museum of Aviation on Saturday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Museum of Aviation is inviting the public to a Family Aviation Day for a day of fun, learning, and new experiences.

A release from the Museum of Aviation Foundation says the event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19th, and is completely free. Knowledgeable guides will be throughout the museum to share information about planes, and certain airplane fuselages and cockpits will be opened for viewing, some even open for attendees to climb into. Visitors will also be able to see a US Air Force helicopter up close and have a chance to talk with the pilots and crews, as well as take fun photos with the exhibits.

There will also be some STEM activities available for younger attendees, including stomp rockets, model glider flights, and more.

The movie “Papa Said, We Should Never Forget” will also be playing in the museum’s theatre– this movie is appropriate for elementary aged students, and helps viewers understand the role of paratroopers during World War II.

Special discounts will also be available in the Museum’s gift shop and on the VR transporter ride on Family Aviation Day.

Food trucks will also be located near the Freedom Park Playground.