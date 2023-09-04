Families take steps to stay safe while enjoying Labor Day at Lake Tobesofkee

According to Atrium Health Navicent, you should apply a sunscreen of Sun Protection Factor (SPF) 30 or higher every two hours.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Whether you’re at the beach or in the pool this Labor Day, Atrium Health Navicent has some tips to keep you and your family safe.

At Lake Tobesofkee‘s Claystone Park, dozens of families came out Monday to enjoy the sun, sand and swimming.

Malinda Rangel was at the beach to spend time with friends and family, and she came prepared.

“We have the kids out there fishing with their life vest and making sure we’re using a lot of SPF 30 and above,” she said.

Rangel says she brought a tent, plenty of sunscreen and water to avoid overheating and protect her skin.

It also helps to have a source of shade, like a wide brimmed hat or an umbrella to protect your face, ears and neck.

Lifeguard Barrington Richards says anyone who wants to go for a swim should know how deep they’re able to swim before getting in the water.

“If you can’t swim deep, don’t go deep, so just stay where you know you can swim,” Richards said. “If you can swim, then go for it.”

Richards says his job is to make sure swimmers stay safe by following the rules and staying in the designated swim zone.

If you see someone drowning, Atrium Health Navicent advises calling 911 and removing the person from the water if you are able to do so safely.

“Mainly what we look out for is making sure they’re not passing the poles, that they’re not going too far out, making sure that they stay off of the poles,” Richards said.

For children going in the water, it is recommended that they wear a life vest even if they know how to swim. Adults are advised to avoid distractions and supervise their children at all times.

Sherry Bane says she brought her god-children out to Claystone Park to enjoy the water and playing with other kids.

“We want to keep a close eye on them and not be texting and all that on our phones while we’re watching them,” Bane said.

She says it’s important for everyone to obey lifeguards, swim with a buddy, and of course, stay hydrated.

“We make sure that we bring water, we’re bringing Capri-Sun juice for them,” she said. “Making sure they stay hydrated throughout the day here and step in the shade a little bit too.”