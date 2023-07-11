Fallen Deputy Tyee Browne honored in Crisp County

CRISP COUNTY, Georgia (41 NBC/WMGT) – Fallen Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne was honored Monday with a procession and funeral service.

Deputy Browne was checking on a vehicle on Highway 280 last week when he was shot. He later died at a local hospital.

Local business owner Keith Christmas says he’s proud of the community for coming out to show respect to the fallen deputy.

“I didn’t know him good, but I talked to him on occasion, two or three different times,” Christmas said. “Good guy, young. Too young for this to happen.”

Rob butler is a Georgia bike captain with the Patriot Guard. He says we should honor our law enforcement every day because they put their lives on the line to make sure we stay safe.

“Everyday they put their lives on the line, to make sure at the end of the day we go home, sometimes when they don’t go home, it’s our job to stand for them,” he said.

Funeral services were held at Crisp County Middle School.