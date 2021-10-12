Fallen Alamo officer honored with procession

Family, friends and first responders from across Middle Georgia came together Monday to honor Alamo officer Dylan Harrison.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) – Family, friends and first responders from across Middle Georgia came together Monday to honor Alamo officer Dylan Harrison.

Harrison was shot and killed in the line of duty on Saturday, October 9, just after 1 a.m., in what law enforcement believes was an act of retaliation for the arrest of another man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation worked throughout the weekend to find and arrest 43-year-old Damien Ferguson for Harrison’s murder.

Alamo Police Chief Karen Zanders says she is grateful for the hard work of the GBI and U.S. Marshals in the arrest.

“I want you to know that I am humbled by your public service and your dedication to always to standing on the side of right in a world of wrong,” Zanders expressed. “We will never forget officer Harrison and the fact that he made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Law enforcement agencies from across Middle Georgia drove into Dublin with their lights and sirens on to pay their respects. The Dublin Fire Department even stopped traffic to put up the American flag.

“This was absolutely beautiful, and I know he is smiling down from heaven,” Harrison’s mother, Kathy, said.

Harrison is described as kind and fun-loving and a man who lived to help others.

“He was very jovial, very jolly, and was a prankster,” Harrison’s uncle, Michael Cauley, said. “He was always smiling. If you see the pictures of him, he’s got these two dimples that just sum up what he was like. He joined the fire department, the volunteer fire department at 16/18 years old, and just dedicated his life to service because that’s what he was all about.”

Officer Harrison leaves behind his wife and their five-month-old son. His department at the Oconee Drug Task Force says his office will be left as is and is open for family to come visit.

The Harrison family is asking for continued prayers as they prepare for their son’s funeral on Friday.