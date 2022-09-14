Fall-like weather continues this week





We had a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity, and this is just the start for what will be a nice week.

Tomorrow will be a cool start in the area with lows falling into the upper 50s.

Through the day we will be warming into the mid 80s thanks to clear skies and full sunshine.

We are going to be copy and pasting the forecast through the rest of the week, so everything stays pretty quiet.



Enjoy the dry air while it is in the area, because this being September in Middle Georgia, we know that it is temporary.

In fact, it looks like more humidity is going to try and push in over the weekend.

This push of humidity will also bring in our next chance of rain to our southern counties.



Although we will see a chance for some isolated showers Sunday, most of the area will be staying dry.

Highs for much of next week will be slowly warming into the upper 80s and low 90s.