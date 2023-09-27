Historic Macon’s Fall Flea Market offers discounts for members, aims to fund preservation efforts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon is hosting its annual fall flea market this weekend, featuring a wide array of items ranging from furniture to vinyl records, as part of its biggest fundraising event of the year.

In a recent Facebook post, the organization announced it is working to add 200 new members in celebration of Macon’s bicentennial. Current members will receive a 15% discount on their purchases at the flea market.

“This flea market, and our members and our partners, are the most important things that drive why we are able to do our mission, complete our mission,” Director of Preservation Stafford Gundenrath said.

Proceeds from the event will contribute to Historic Macon’s ongoing preservation efforts in the community.

A preview party will be held this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. General admission for the preview is $50. The flea market itself is free to attend and will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. It’s happening at 357 Oglethorpe Street.