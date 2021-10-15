Fair Crackers help create fun at the Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Georgia National Fair in Perry will come to an end this Sunday. A lot of work and planning goes into hosting the annual event. It also takes a lot of volunteers.

As you walk through the Fairgrounds, you may notice some people wearing green vests. Those people are known as the Fair Crackers.

“Fair crackers are helpers, they’re completely volunteer, but it is an organization,” said Doreen Moore.

Moore has been a Fair Cracker for 11 years, and says she’s loved every minute of being a Fair Cracker.

“When somebody comes in on those first few days and sees a ribbon that they have won, and you here them squealing through the whole building, that they won a ribbon, makes my day, just makes my day, so it’s just a fun thing to do and you got to love people to do it.”

Catherine Collver is also a people lover. It’s one of the reasons she decided to be a Fair Cracker.

“I’ve volunteered at all the places we’ve had before, this is my favorite because you get to talk to more people.”

As a Fair Cracker, you get a pin each year and a pin every five years for volunteering.

Collver volunteers under the clock tower where she gets to interact with fair-goers, by offering a map or gives suggestions of what to see at the fair.

“There is so much to do out here that is free,you don’t have to spend anything other than the entrance fee if you don’t want to,” said Collver.

If you’re interested in being a Fair Cracker next year, call the Fairgrounds.