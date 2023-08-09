Explosive scare resolved in Monroe County after bomb tech determines device inactive

An old blasting cap labeled as an explosive, discovered by road crews at the corner of Carriage and Plantation Drive, was determined to be inactive by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) bomb squad, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

MGN

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to the scene around 11:15 Wednesday morning. Road crews working in the area had found a box with a yellow cord attached to a paper with “Explosive” written on it.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office contacted the GBI bomb squad, and a bomb tech was sent to the scene. The bomb tech found that the device was an old blasting cap from previous construction and it was found to be inactive as an explosive.

The bomb tech removed the device, and the scene is now clear.