Exploding propane tank warns Monroe County homeowners to fire

Photo Credits to Monroe County Emergency Services

BOLINGBROKE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County Emergency Services (MCES) report a close call Thursday evening in which a propane tank saved a home from burning down.

According to a social media post from MCES, a volunteer noticed heavy smoke off of Pate Road which alerted them to a structure fire that was happening in the area. The owners of the home didn’t realize what was happening until a propane tank outside of the house exploded, alerting them to what was going on outside.

The post from MCES says that once units made it down the long driveway at Christy Lane they found that it was a large RV and diesel truck that were on fire, and were in close proximity to the home.

MCES says they made quick work of extinguishing the structure fire to protect the home with volunteers and St. 4 personnel. The post also makes mention of units from Smarr and Forsyth responding to the scene to assist with overhaul and cleanup.

The MCES social media post also had the following pictures attached: