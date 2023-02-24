Ex-prison guard sentenced for bribery in Telfair County

The former guard admitted she accepted bribes to allow smuggled material into McRae Correctional Facility in Telfair County.

MCRAE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former corrections officer is sentenced to prison after admitting she accepted bribes to allow smuggled material into McRae Correctional Facility in Telfair County.

A judge sentenced 36-year-old Tiffany Fletcher, of McRae, to 12 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to Bribery. Fletcher was also fined $1,500 and ordered her to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of her prison term.

“The illegal smuggling of contraband materials, particularly cell phones, represents a continuing threat to the safety and security of our nation’s correctional facilities,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia David Estes. “We continue to partner with investigative agencies to combat the flow of contraband material into prisons.”

From June to December 2019, Fletcher admitted accepting bribes totaling $4,390 in return for “turning a blind eye” to smuggling and possession of contraband into McRae Correctional Facility.

The facility is operated by the private corrections company CoreCivic and houses male inmates.

The case was investigated by the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marcela C. Mateo.