eWIC program rollout starting soon

The North Central Health District will soon implement the Georgia eWIC system for all WIC participants.

North Central Health hosts virtual health assessment Virtual Health Assessment

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District will soon implement the Georgia eWIC system for all WIC participants.

The eWIC system will replace WIC paper vouchers with a debit-like card.

Funds will be loaded on to the card for WIC participants to use for WIC-approved items.

“Paper vouchers are a part of an outdated model, and moving on to a card where everything is stored, all you need is that little card,” NCHD Public Information Officer Michael Hokanson said. “You don’t have to handle those paper vouchers anymore. It works just like a debit card, so it simplifies the entire process.”

Statewide adoption of the e-WIC program is expected to be complete by the end of October.