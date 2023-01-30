Events set to highlight Rosa Parks, Black History Month in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two events are happening in Macon this week to kick off Black History Month. Friends of the Rosa Parks Square committee is holding a Black History Month Kickoff on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The event starts at 11:00 at Rosa Parks Square on First Street Lane in downtown Macon.

Organizers say there will be special presentations and special guests. Guests include Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller and Susan McCauley, the niece of Rosa Parks. 41NBC’s Shelby Coates will serve as host/emcee.

“I want everyone in Macon to attend and take away that history is alive and well in Macon Georgia,” organizer Bob Fickling. ” We don’t want to stick it up under the rug. We want to bring it out.”

The on Saturday, February 4th, there is a Rosa Parks Re-enactment happened in the park. Organizers say there will be live music starting at 11:00am. Entertainers include Dubshak Reggae Band, Brent “Mattius” Brooks, TPC, RLCinc and Hayiya Dance Theater.

The re-enactment will start at noon. Writer, director, producer LaNita Pless-King says the performance is about 25 to 30 minutes long. She says Mayor Lester Miller will be included in the performance.

“Everyone can truly experience, get into the storyline of what Rosa Parks went through and how she persevered, and how she changed our future completely,” said Pless-King.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.