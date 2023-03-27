Evacuations under way at High Falls State Park

HIGH FALLS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rescues and evacuations are happening now at the High Falls State Park campground in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Emergency Services and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are coordinating the effort.

Christina Bramlett with Monroe County Emergency Services confirms there are three couples trapped with no injuries. Those couples are evacuating now.

According to the Monroe County Emergency Services, Boat 1, Boat 2, Squad 1, Battalion 1, and Engine 2 are all assisting.

Photos: District Chief Malcolm Walthall.