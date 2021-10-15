Eurie Martin’s family reacts to trial

One of the family's lawyers, Mawuli Davis, says what happened to Martin is not only tragic but inhumane.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Eurie Martin’s family hosted a news conference Friday. They discussed the trial for three former Washington County deputies charged with the 2017 tasing death.

They were responding to a call about a suspicious person in the neighborhood asking for water.

One of the family’s lawyers, Mawuli Davis, says what happened to Martin is not only tragic but inhumane.

Martin’s sister, Helen Martin Gilbert, spoke about the hurt their family is feeling.

“We are hurt very deeply to see and hear the things that were said and we pray that justice prevails,” said Martin Gilbert.

The Martin family’s lawyer, Francys Johnson, says they’re optimistic the trial will result in a historic conviction.

If the deputies are convicted with Martin’s death, Johnson says it would be the first time in the state that law enforcement officers are held accountable for the murder of a black man or woman.