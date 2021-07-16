Equine Therapy helping residents in Middle Georgia

The goal is it to help give back to the community through horses.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—Barbara Adler, Owner of Phoenix Equine Assisted Program, started the program three years ago. Her goal is to help give back to the community through her love for horses.

She recently moved to Middle Georgia to serve more people in the area. Friday morning, Adler and her horse Lily, visited the Phoenix at Lake Assisted Living Community where residents got to pet, feed and even hug Lily.

“It is a mounted program, and it’s designed to reduce stress, balance the brain chemistry and heal the brain,” said Adler.

Now that we’re moving past the pandemic, the facility said it wanted residents to have some fun. Residents couldn’t help but smile, as they let out a sigh of relief.

“There’s just something about a human and animal connection that is nothing like you can ever beat, so they were very happy to be able to come and visit with lily,” said Michelle Sluka. Sluka is the Community Engagement Director at the facility.

Adler says the program is for everyone. She recalls a little boy with Autism going through the program, and the unthinkable happened.

“When we got done I had him on my hip and had him pet lily, and I said tell lily thank you and he said thank you, the mother had never heard her child speak,” said Adler.

The program can help people who suffer from PTSD, Dementia and other health issues.

For more information about the program, visit their Facebook page at Phoenix Equine Assisted Program.