Epsilon Beta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity holds annual school giveaway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Happening on Saturday morning, school supplies will be given away for both students and teachers.

The Epsilon Beta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity is hosting their annual school supply giveaway.

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or while supplies last. The giveaway will be held at the Bibb County School District professional learning center on Riverside Drive.

The event is free and open to the public, though, to receive supplies parents must have their child with them.