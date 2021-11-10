Engage Warner Robins hosts first meeting

"We're addressing the quality of life and sense of place initiatives for the city."

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The new Engage Warner Robins Development Authority held its first meeting Tuesday.

The Economic Development and Community Development departments dissolved the Redevelopment Agency, and the Warner Robins Development Authority. As a result, they created Engage Warner Robins.

The board consists of members from the business and finance communities. There are also lawyers, realtors, and appointees from the Board of Commissioners and the Board of Education.

The Director of Community and Economic Development, Kate Hogan, says they hope the board will be more efficient to work on effectual change.

“We’re going to be working on laying a foundation in the next few months. Then hopefully seeing some good opportunities for downtown development. For some redevelopment of blighted commercial structures,” said Hogan. “And making sure we’re addressing the quality of life and sense of place initiatives for the city.”

If you missed the meeting, you can see the meeting agenda and minutes on the city’s website.