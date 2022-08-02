Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning.

According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk that he lost money in the machine. When the clerk went to check the machine, the male individual pointed an unknown weapon at the clerk’s back and directed the clerk to the cash register. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and also grabbed several packs of Newport cigarettes before fleeing the store in an unknown direction. No one was injured.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.