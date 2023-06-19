Emery Hwy. Dollar General robbed

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The suspect allegedly robbed the Dollar General, located at 2797 Emery Highway, Saturday just before 10:00pm at gunpoint.

The suspect is a male wearing a dark green shirt and pants. A black ball cap and a dark in color face mask.

Anyone with any information of the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.