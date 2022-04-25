Emery Highway Family Dollar robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar located at 160 Emery Highway. According to a release it happened just before 11:00am Sunday morning when two male subjects entered the store with firearms and demanded money from the store clerk. One of the subjects fired a shot into the ceiling of the store. After getting an undisclosed amount of money they fled the store in a unknown direction. No one was injured during this incident.

The first suspect was described as a male , wearing all dark clothing and a black mask covering his face. The second suspect is described as wearing a gray shirt, dark pants and a dark ski mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.