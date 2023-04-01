Emergency responders break ground on new Monroe County fire station

The new station serves as a replacement for one of Monroe County's oldest stations and will allow for more staffing and equipment.

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County leaders and emergency response teams gathered Friday to break ground for the new High Falls Fire Station.

The new station is located closer to the interstate, which will help shorten the response time for emergency services entering the community.

During the ceremony, first responders jumped into action when they received an emergency call about a car fire on I-75.

Director of Emergency Services, Matthew Jackson, says he’s excited for the improvements and growth offered by the new facility.

“It will give us more room to grow with additional staff in the future and trucks if needed,” said Jackson. “It also as we mentioned will have the community rooms for the community to come in.”

The new station serves as a replacement for one of Monroe County’s oldest stations, and it will include three truck bays, two community rooms, and six bedrooms for firefighters.