EMA officials urge preparedness as Hurricane Idalia approaches Georgia

Hurricane Idalia is set to make landfall in Georgia on Wednesday, and areas in Middle Georgia are bracing for high speed winds and heavy rain.

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hurricane Idalia is set to make landfall in Georgia on Wednesday, and areas in Middle Georgia are bracing for high speed winds and heavy rain.

“I hope it’s like it has been most of the ones that we’ve had in the past,” Hawkinsville Fire Chief Leslie Sewell said Tuesday. “I hope we dodge a bullet.”

While the storm’s exact trajectory is still uncertain, local emergency management agencies are taking no chances. Pulaski County EMA is urging residents to remain indoors and away from windows.

Chief Sewell advises local residents to make necessary preparations.

“I’d like to tell everybody that’s in our area, get yourself ready,” he said. “Be able to hunker down and stay there until the thing blows over.”

According to Sewell, the storm is expected to be through the area by Thursday.