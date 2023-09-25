Elko shooting leaves one hospitalized, HCSO searches for suspect

ELKO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one victim hospitalized Sunday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened just before 6 p.m. at 332 East Highway 26 in Elko, where they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The suspect has been described as a male who left the scene in a dark colored passenger car.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-542-2085.