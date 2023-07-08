Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center hosts ‘Splash Bash’ for seniors amid Middle Georgia heat

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As the Middle Georgia summer heat intensifies, the Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center offered a unique refuge for its senior citizens with a “Splash Bash and Tailgate” event on Friday.

“We’re having an amazing day with our aging citizens of Macon-Bibb County and surrounding counties,” supervisor Andrea Lee said. “Today they have joined us to celebrate just being healthy, having fun, being and alive, and it being a beautiful day here in Middle Georgia.”

The outdoor gathering, which began at 11 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m., gave seniors the chance to play with water guns, win prizes and enjoy food and live music under the shade. The music was performed by guest jazz band, Vibeat, thanks to a grant which made it possible for the band to join the event as part of their tour.

The Splash Bash, now in its third year, aims to provide a gathering for seniors, many of whom lack the opportunity to spend time with their own families due to distance or loss.

“A lot of times as you age, those family members, they have either passed on or they’re spread out and they live in different states and countries so, therefore, they may not have the opportunity to gather and get together with their family and their friends,” Lee said .”So this opportunity gives them the opportunity to kind of have that family reunion vibe where we’re listening to music.”